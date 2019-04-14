No security threat to Wankhede stadium: Mumbai police

The city police Saturday said there was no security threat to the Wankhede Stadium in South Mumbai during the ongoing IPL cricket matches. Police said a “fake news” was being circulated since Friday about the threat to the stadium.

“There is no specific intelligence input about the threat to Wankhede Stadium during the IPL matches,” Mumbai police spokesperson DCP Manjunath Singe said.

Mumbai police has been taking and will always take the highest possible security measures to keep the city safe, he added.

Police urged the people not to believe in rumours and fake news.

Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by four wickets in a day game at this venue on Saturday.