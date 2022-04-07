‘Flags can be weapon of violence, no flags please’-Mumbai police, BCCI prevent fans from carrying flags attached to sticks in IPL stadiums

Chirag Khilare is a 25-year old die-hard RCB fan who takes six hours to get ready for an IPL game in Mumbai. His face disappears behind a mask of blood-red paint. Yellow Texts then appear. Once the RCB colours are imprinted on his body and a jersey donned, he picks up a large RCB flag but that’s where his troubles start. He has attempted thrice to enter the stadium with the flag but has been disallowed by the Mumbai police.

During this edition of IPL, the police and the Indian cricket board feel that sticks of the flags can be used to hit someone or throw inside the ground which can injure any player. As a precautionary measure, they have decided to not allow sticks with a flag inside the stadium.

An official from Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) said that during pre-pandemic days, the respective franchises used to arrange flags for its fans which were made of plastics, however, with the Indian board handling these games, it is not allowed this time. Most of the fans, who witnessed matches at Mumbai’s three Stadiums – Wankhede, Brabourne, and DY Patil, were asked to leave their respective IPL teams’ flags outside the gate.

During #IPL2022 , the police and the #BCCI feel that sticks of the flags can be used to hit someone or throw inside the ground which can injure any player. As a precautionary measure, they have decided to not allow sticks with a flag inside the stadium. pic.twitter.com/9AZ7t8AuRF — Express Cricket (@IExpressCricket) April 7, 2022

Khilare, who calls himself Viratian Chirag, details his experiences. “I pleaded during RCB vs RR game in Wankhede Stadium. I told them that I’m a die hard fan of Virat and this flag means a lot to me but security didn’t allow it. It was only after requesting for one hour, I was allowed to take my flag for this game but they told me next time they can’t do anything,” Khilare said.

The rationale to prevent flags was explained thus: “A team like Mumbai Indians used to keep their flag before every game on their respective seats. As this time there is no home game and the BCCI is looking after hosting each game, it was decided not to allow fans for the general public,” an MCA official said.



Fans like Khilare aren’t buying that explanation.

“I have a big flag which cannot be supported by a plastic stick, we need a big steel stick. I got a steel stick from Sudhir (Sachin Tendulkar fan), he is being allowed as he is famous. I requested the police too, I told them that it takes me 6-7 hours before every game to get ready. I felt unfair, I hope the BCCI allows me too,” Khilare says.