Thursday, May 12, 2022
No DRS at Wankhede after power failure, CSK suffers as batsmen denied review

In the second over, Robin Uthappa made the review signal as well after being given lbw off Jasprit Bumrah, but had to accept the on-field umpires' call and walk off.

Written by Devendra Pandey |
Updated: May 12, 2022 8:24:51 pm
CSK lost Devon Conway lbw for a golden duck in the very first over. But Conway was unable to review what looked like a tight call at best with the ball angled in and hitting Conway in front of leg stump. (Twitter)

There was no Decision Review System (DRS) available at the start of the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians until the fourth over due to a power issue at Wankhede Stadium. The toss was delayed by a few minutes as well as one of the floodlight towers couldn’t get enough electricity. 

“Before the toss there was a short circuit and there was an issue in the system. Because of this, the toss was delayed. One floodlight tower wasn’t getting enough power supply. Also, power supply to the broadcast production got affected, after which the officials worked to restore the system,” a Mumbai Cricket Association official told The Indian Express

It is understood that there was a fault with the diesel generator that was providing power to the broadcast production set-up. The broadcasters had to use back-up power supply from the MCA instead, which took some time to become operational. 

Meanwhile, CSK lost Devon Conway lbw for a golden duck in the very first over from Daniel Sams. But Conway was unable to review what looked like a tight call at best with the ball angled in and hitting Conway in front of leg stump.

