scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 24, 2020
Bihar polls

Watch: Nitish Rana dedicates half-century to late father-in-law

Nitish Rana found some lost rhythm in the Indian Premier League clash against Delhi Capitals, as the top-order batsman helped Kolkata Knight Riders pile a huge 194/6 in 20 overs.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 24, 2020 6:03:03 pm
Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates his fifty against Delhi Capitals. (File Photo)

Nitish Rana found some lost rhythm in the Indian Premier League clash against Delhi Capitals, as the top-order batsman helped Kolkata Knight Riders pile a huge 194/6 in 20 overs.

Nitish Rana’s  50 on Saturday was dedicated to his father-in-law, Surinder Marwah, who passed away due to cancer the previous day. Despite that, the left-handed batsman scored 81 from 53 balls, before being dismissed by Marcus Stoinis in the final over of the KKR inning.

With KKR crumbling in their previous encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the team experimented with their opening pair and sent Rana to open the innings along with Shubman Gill. Rana went on to score his first fifty of the campaign and celebrated it with uncustomary celebration.

Delhi won the toss and invited KKR to bat first. The team struck early, removing in-form Shubman Gill in the second over. However, a 115-run partnership between Rana and Sunil Narine helped KKR maintain the grip in the contest.

Delhi Capitals need 195 to win the match.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IPL 2020: MI beat CSK by ten wickets, MS Dhoni’s side virtually out of competition
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Oct 24: Latest News