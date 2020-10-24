Watch: Nitish Rana dedicates half-century to late father-in-law

Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates his fifty against Delhi Capitals. (File Photo)

Nitish Rana found some lost rhythm in the Indian Premier League clash against Delhi Capitals, as the top-order batsman helped Kolkata Knight Riders pile a huge 194/6 in 20 overs.

Nitish Rana’s 50 on Saturday was dedicated to his father-in-law, Surinder Marwah, who passed away due to cancer the previous day. Despite that, the left-handed batsman scored 81 from 53 balls, before being dismissed by Marcus Stoinis in the final over of the KKR inning.

With KKR crumbling in their previous encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the team experimented with their opening pair and sent Rana to open the innings along with Shubman Gill. Rana went on to score his first fifty of the campaign and celebrated it with uncustomary celebration.

Sent in to open the innings, @NitishRana_27 responds with a fine 5️⃣0️⃣ and dedicates it to his father in law, who passed away yesterday.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/1LUINkpqpe — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 24, 2020

Delhi won the toss and invited KKR to bat first. The team struck early, removing in-form Shubman Gill in the second over. However, a 115-run partnership between Rana and Sunil Narine helped KKR maintain the grip in the contest.

Delhi Capitals need 195 to win the match.

