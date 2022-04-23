‘My team is RCB, I’ve been lucky enough to meet Virat Kohli a few times’: Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur and England captain, Harry Kane spoke on his favourite Indian Premier League (IPL) team and his thoughts on Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) performance compared to last year and he believes the team can do wonders this season.

While speaking with Star Sports about his favourite IPL team, Harry Kane said, “So my team is RCB. I have been lucky enough to meet Virat Kohli a few times and speak with him. They have picked up some good players this time.”

“They were unlucky last year but they did the right things this year, they started well. There are some great teams at the IPL. I just like watching all of them to be honest but hopefully RCB can go well,” he added.

Harry Kane has been a huge fan of Virat Kohli’s batting. He also spoke about the former India captain’s batting and why admired him as a person. He expresses how much he enjoys playing cricket and has fun while watching the IPL.

“Virat is incredible to watch. A real down to earth guy. He has fire in his batting and passion when you watch him play which is great to see,” said Kane.

“We have been playing cricket for a year and a half and so we were playing pretty much once or twice a week and that was good fun. We enjoy playing cricket, obviously, the IPL is on at the moment so we’re enjoying watching that as well,” he added.

RCB will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.