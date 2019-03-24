MI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online: Prithvi, Shreyas back in the huthttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/mumbai-indians-vs-delhi-capitals-ipl-2019-live-score-streaming-wankhede-5640541/
MI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online: Prithvi, Shreyas back in the hut
IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, MI vs DC Live Cricket Score Today Match: Delhi Capitals are looking to get off a fresh start after repeated disappointments while Mumbai Indians will want to overcome their tendency to get off to slow starts.
MI vs DC, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals in their first match of the season. Both sides have had contrasting histories in the tournament. While Mumbai Indians have won the tournament thrice, making them the joint most successful team in IPL history while Delhi have not reached the playoffs since 2012.
They rechristened themselves from the Daredevils to the Capitals this season after JSW Sports bought 50 percent stake in the team in March 2018. It will be interesting to see if this sparks the kind of performances they need to end their barren run in the tournament. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, will be looking the shake off their tendency of getting off to notoriously slow starts.
20:00 PM Mar 24, 2019 ,Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Delhi Capitals
40/2 (5.1)
vs
Mumbai Indians
0/0(0.0)
BatsmanRBSR
Shikhar Dhawan *10 13 76.92
Colin Ingram5 4 125
BowlerORWKT
Jasprit Bumrah130
Hardik Pandya *0.140
Live Blog
MI vs DC, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score and Updates from Wankhede Stadium:
Five overs gone
Mumbai Indians have an advantage in these first five overs but Delhi Capitals have not fallen too far behind yet. Rohit has thus far used Salam and McClenaghan and then he gave the fifth over to Bumrah. The sixth to be bowled by Hardik Pandya.
OUT! POLLARD TAKES A BLINDER!
Oh, that is a good candidate for catch of the season! Iyer with a good looking cover drive that looked destined to reach the boundary but big man Pollard dives to his right, catches the ball with his outstretched hand mid-air and holds on as he crashes down to the ground. McClenaghan gets a second but this one belongs to Pollard.
SIX!
The first maximum of the day is off the willow of Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer. He had a lot of room and Iyer opens his hands to smash it over mid-off.
WICKET! Shaw falls early
Mitch McClenaghan delivers, as he does always. Shaw had hit him for a four off the previous ball. This time, McClenaghan sends it a little wider than the previous one and a tad bit fuller. Shaw looks to drive on the up, ends up nicking the ball to the keeper.
Six runs off the first over
The first ball Salam bowled was a no ball and then Shikhar Dhawan was caught in the deep off the free hit delivery. It has been a good start from the youngster.
The players are out
Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan open the Delhi batting, Rohit Sharma has thrown the ball to 17-year-old debutant Rasikh Salam.
Meanwhile in Kolkata
KKR are pulling off a stunning chase largely thanks to the beast that is Andre Russell. LIVE
Yuvraj Singh to start for Mumbai. How about that for an unexpected decision! No Evin Lewis or Ishan Kishan. Rasikh Salam, a medium pacer from Jammu and Kashmir a start. Wow, MI have stumped everyone before the match starts.
Guess who's back
Sachin Tendulkar calls this stadium his home and had played his last Test match here. Sourav Ganguly is also here, although he is on the opposing end but that won't reduce any love for that the Mumbai crowd will be having for a man who is considered one of the greatest captains India have ever had.
We have been building up to this match and the previous one that is currently underway in Kolkata between KKR and SRH throughout the day. In case you missed that, click on this link.
Hello and welcome!
The last time the initials DC was used in the IPL was in 2012 season, the last time the tournament saw the participation of the erstwhile Deccan Chargers. Those initials worked well for them as they won the title once and remained one of the most dangerous sides in the league throughout its existence. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, who started off at Deccan Chargers, faces another DC today, the Delhi Capitals. They are a new team and also have some new players, especially Rohit's national opening partner Shikhar Dhawan. It should be an interesting match, this.
MI vs DC, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore were deflated by Chennai Super Kings in the season opener as the yellow army secured a comprehensive seven-wicket win in the first encounter of the season. On Sunday, the action will shift from Chennai to Kolkata, where two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders will host previous season's runners up Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The second match of the day will be played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium. The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai unit would look to start their campaign on a high after finishing fifth in the previous season. Delhi, on the other hand, will heavily bank on the Indian duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant, who are also looking to cement their spot in the 15-man World Cup squad.
Meanwhile in Kolkata
KKR are pulling off a stunning chase largely thanks to the beast that is Andre Russell. LIVE
TEAMS
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rasikh Salam, Jasprit Bumrah.
Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma.
MI win the toss, elect to field first
The Wankhede
The hallowed cricket ground that was the scene of India's 2011 World Cup win is buzzing with the city hoping that its demigods give them some thrills once again.
