MI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online: Prithvi, Shreyas back in the hut

MI vs DC, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals in their first match of the season. Both sides have had contrasting histories in the tournament. While Mumbai Indians have won the tournament thrice, making them the joint most successful team in IPL history while Delhi have not reached the playoffs since 2012.

They rechristened themselves from the Daredevils to the Capitals this season after JSW Sports bought 50 percent stake in the team in March 2018. It will be interesting to see if this sparks the kind of performances they need to end their barren run in the tournament. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, will be looking the shake off their tendency of getting off to notoriously slow starts.