IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians scout Kiran More tests positive for Covid-19

Former Indian cricketer and Mumbai Indians (MI) current wicketkeeping consultant and scout Kiran More has tested positive for Covid-19. “More is currently asymptomatic and has been isolated. The MI medical team will continue to monitor Mr. More’s health and abide by the BCCI protocols,” MI said in a statement on Tuesday.

In a tweet, MI said that its medical team will continue to monitor the 58-year-old’s health. The franchise also urged its fans to be safe amidst the rising coronavirus cases in the country.

Earlier on Tuesday as per a PTI report, two members of the ground staff and a plumber tested positive for Covid-19 at the Wankhede stadium. Yesterday, the ground was cleared to host IPL matches for the upcoming season.

The news comes a few days before defending champions will be taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the season opener on April 9. Wankhede Stadium will be hosting its first match on April 10 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

The previous week, RCB opener and their top run-scorer of the previous season, Devdutt Padikkal tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Padikkal is currently in quarantine at his Bengaluru residence and will join the team once he tests negative.

Also, 10 ground staff members tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. Most of them have recovered but the virus threat looms large on the stadium that will be hosting 10 IPL matches this season.