Mumbai Indians had the bravado to knock on the door for Rashid Khan: Tom Moody

Rashid Khan picked 20 wickets in IPL 2020 at an extraordinary economy rate of 5.70. (BCCI/IPL)

Mumbai Indians offered Sunrisers Hyderabad a trade deal for Rashid Khan two years ago, said Tom Moody, who had been SRH head coach till last year. He said no other team in the IPL would have the “gumption or bravado” to ask for a deal for Rashid Khan.

Speaking in an ESPNCricinfo video, Moody said, “I remember Mumbai Indians, it may have been 2-years ago, requesting a trade for Rashid Khan. I mean come on! No other franchise had the gumption or bravado to be able to knock on the door and say look we’d like to get a trade for Rashid Khan – that’s like okay, I’m sure you do so, does the rest of the world.”

Rashid Khan, the No.1 T20I player in the ICC rankings, has been one of SRH’s crucial cogs over recent years. This year, he took 20 wickets from 16 matches at an extraordinary economy rate of 5.70.

READ | Rashid Khan bowls over Delhi Capitals to register most economical spell of IPL 2020

Moody said only Mumbai Indians would think of requesting a trade for a player of Rashid’s caliber, but also added that it is this approach which has allowed MI to build a championship-winning unit. MI won the IPL 2020 final on Tuesday, with recent acquisition Trent Boult being the Man of the Match in the final.

“What I’ve found through my experience over the last few years in the IPL is that Mumbai Indians is probably one of the most active teams in regards to seeking trade opportunities. They are not afraid to knock on your doors and ask for ridiculous deals. And they keep knocking on the door, and if they keep doing that to seven other franchises, they are eventually going to get what they want,” Moody said.

He pointed out how Delhi Capitals allowed Trent Boult to go to MI and how the move came back to bite them in the IPL 2020 Playoffs.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd