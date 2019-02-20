Watch: Trailer of Netflix documentary on Mumbai Indians shows highs and lows of IPL 2018

Toggle Menu
The trailer reveals tense, off-pitch moments, terse conversations in locker rooms and emotional outbursts from people close to Mumbai Indians such as Rohit Sharma, Mahela Jayawardene, Sachin Tendulkar & owners Akash and Nita Ambani.

Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians will stream on Netflix from March 1, 2019.

Mumbai Indians won the Indian Premier League in 2017 in what was their third title of the T20 league. A year later, the task was to maintain the highs of that title win. And that is what an upcoming docu-series on the IPL franchise, to be available on Netflix, will look at. The eight episode series, produced by Condé Nast Entertainment, looks at the preparations and anxieties of the team during the the season. It released on the streaming service on March 1.

‘Cricket Fever – Mumbai Indians’ will offer “unprecedented access behind-the-scenes” and chart “the emotional journey of the three-time champions and its players, staff and owners, beyond just the cricket field”, according to the official synopsis. The trailer was released on February 20 and highlights the emotional highs and lows of everyone involved – coach Mahela Jayawardene, icon and mentor Sachin Tendulkar & owners Akash and Nita Ambani.

The camera follows people closely associated with the franchise over the course of the 2018 edition (which Chennai Super Kings won). The pressure remained high on the Mumbai Indians as defending champions.

To make things worse for the Rohit Sharma captained MI, they didn’t have the greatest start. Losses against CSK, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Daredevils, Rajasthan Royals in their first five matches meant they were battling to make the playoffs. Despite the late surge, MI finished fifth in the table and failed to make the playoffs.

The trailer reveals tense, off-pitch moments, terse conversations in locker rooms and emotional outbursts from all involved. “I’ve got so many opinions. So many people yapping in my years. What do I take from that?” says captain Rohit in the trailer.

At another point, Tendulkar tries to boost the spirit of the team reminding them how they won against the odds in 2015. Then, too, MI started with four poor results but stitched together wins in a row to make the playoffs. There, MI beat CSK twice to win their second title.

