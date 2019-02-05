Mumbai Indians to get sports documentary-series on Netflix

Bollywood is said to be in love affair with cricket from times immemorial. And that love affair continues, in a way, with the announcement of Netflix’s sports documentary titled ‘Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians’ with the digital platform tapping into the popularity of the sport among Indians. The eight-part series will air from March 1, 2019.

Advertising

Netflix has announced a documentary on three-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (in 2013, 2015 and 2017). The series will document the unseen action, both on and off the field, starting with the 2018 IPL auction, when the entire team was re-organised at the conclusion of ten years of the cash-rich league.

Sleepless nights? Nervous nail biting? Screaming at your screen?

If you’ve experienced any or all of these symptoms you might have Cricket Fever, premieres 1st March. pic.twitter.com/Ujl1tq6Els — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) 5 February 2019

Apart from showing the pressure that the team deals with on the field, it also promises to show how the players handle the expectations of millions of people emotionally.

Mumbai Indians are owned by Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani and son Akash Ambani. Rohit Sharma leads the team under the guidance of legendary Sri Lanka batsman Mahela Jayawardene. MI were the first team to win the title thrice. Since then, Chennai Super Kings have also matched that feat with title wins in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

The motto of the team reads, “Duniya Hila Denge Hum (We will rock the world)”.

Advertising

Produced by Condé Nast Entertainment, the documentary’s executive producers are Al Edgington, Joe LaBracio, Jeremy Finn, Jamie Stewart and James Maby.