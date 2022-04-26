Mumbai Indians most valuable IPL team of 2022: Forbes list

Mumbai Indians were revealed to be the most valuable IPL team of 2022, according to Forbes. The Mumbai-based franchise has a value of $1.3 billion, followed by Chennai Super Kings who are valued at $1.15 billion.

Kolkata Knight Riders ($1.1 billion), Lucknow Super Giants ($1.075 billion) and Delhi Capitals ($1.035 billion) are next while Royal Challengers Bangalore ($1.025 billion), Rajasthan Royals ($1 billion), Sunrisers Hyderabad ($970 million), Punjab Kings ($925 million) and Gujarat Titans (Value: $850 million) bring up the rear-end of the list.

Franchise values in the world’s top cricket league are surging, outpacing the growth in even the NFL and the NBA https://t.co/g0FKrwR5gZ — Forbes (@Forbes) April 26, 2022

According to Forbes, the Indian Premier League has been a gold mine for investors. In 2009, a year after the franchise-owned cricket league launched, it published its first (and only) valuations of the league’s teams, pegging the average value of the eight franchises at $67 million. With the league having recently expanded to ten clubs, that average is now up to $1.04 billion, an annualized growth rate of 24%, Forbes reveals.

“The IPL is the most prominent cricket league in the world in terms of attracting sponsors and media rights. A lot of credit goes to founders of the IPL, who took ideas from the NBA and European soccer leagues, and good governance by the BCCI with regards to clear visibility of team funding and ensuring the tournament continued during Covid,” Forbes quotes Ajimon Francis, managing director at Brand Finance India, a brand valuation and strategy consultancy.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, has had a torrid IPL season, having played 8 matches and losing all of them.