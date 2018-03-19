IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians bring in Mitchell McClenaghan as replacement for Jason Behrendorff

Mitchell McClenaghan has been signed at base price of Rs 1 crore. (Source: BCCI) Mitchell McClenaghan has been signed at base price of Rs 1 crore. (Source: BCCI)

Mumbai Indians have roped in Mitchell McClenaghan as a replacement for the injured Jason Behrendorff ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Behrendorff was slated to play in his first IPL tournament but a back problem has ruled him out completely. In his place, Mumbai Indians have brought in McClenaghan at a base price of Rs 1 crore. Behrendorff had been picked for a sum of Rs 1.5 crore during the IPL auction back in January.

New Zealand’s McClenaghan had remained unsold in the auction this year but has the experience of playing in the IPL and that for the Mumbai Indians. In the 40 IPL matches he’s played in his career, McClenaghan has picked up 54 wickets at a strike rate of 17.15. In the 2017 edition, he picked up 19 wickets at a strike rate of 17.05 but proved far too expensive at 9.38 runs per over.

Defending champions Mumbai Indian start their IPL campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the tournament opener on April 7 at the Wankhede Stadium.

