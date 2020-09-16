Watch: Zaheer Khan takes fans for a tour of Mumbai Indians grand set up in UAE

With sports still taking baby steps towards return after a forced Covid-19 hiatus, India’s cricket governing body BCCI is all set to host the upcoming edition of IPL in UAE. It will be a two-month-long affair, with matches being played at three venues and in a bio-bubble environment.
Since the tournament is being conducted in a bio-bubble environment, special care has been taken keeping the players’ comfort in mind and a video shared by Mumbai Indians on social media is a proof of it. In the video, several Mumbai players are seen assembled in a lavish complex filled with gym and gaming equipment. Former India cricketer Zaheer Khan, who is also the director of cricket operations for the franchise, takes the viewers for a tour.
In the video, Khan talks about the importance of creating such an atmosphere for the players, considering the lengthy time-period and the new challenges due to the ongoing pandemic.
He also talks about the Mumbai Indian Paltan, who won’t be a part of the tournament, as it is played behind closed doors. Expressing happiness over the support the team have received from the fans, the franchise have dedicated a section to them. This section has pictures of Mumbai fans hued in blue and it is framed in the wall.
Watch the video here:
View this post on Instagram
(🎥 @mumbaiindians) #mumbaiindians #mi #mipaltan #ipl #ipl2020
Mumbai Indians are the defending champions and will kick-off the proceedings against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on September 19.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.