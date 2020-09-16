Watch: Zaheer Khan takes fans for a tour of Mumbai Indians grand set up in UAE

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in tournament opener.

With sports still taking baby steps towards return after a forced Covid-19 hiatus, India’s cricket governing body BCCI is all set to host the upcoming edition of IPL in UAE. It will be a two-month-long affair, with matches being played at three venues and in a bio-bubble environment.

Since the tournament is being conducted in a bio-bubble environment, special care has been taken keeping the players’ comfort in mind and a video shared by Mumbai Indians on social media is a proof of it. In the video, several Mumbai players are seen assembled in a lavish complex filled with gym and gaming equipment. Former India cricketer Zaheer Khan, who is also the director of cricket operations for the franchise, takes the viewers for a tour.

In the video, Khan talks about the importance of creating such an atmosphere for the players, considering the lengthy time-period and the new challenges due to the ongoing pandemic.

He also talks about the Mumbai Indian Paltan, who won’t be a part of the tournament, as it is played behind closed doors. Expressing happiness over the support the team have received from the fans, the franchise have dedicated a section to them. This section has pictures of Mumbai fans hued in blue and it is framed in the wall.

Watch the video here:

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions and will kick-off the proceedings against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on September 19.

