‘Mumbai Indians would win T20 World Cup’: Reactions to MI’s crushing win in IPL 2020 final

Rohit Sharma (68) top-scored in the IPL 2020 final. (Twitter/MumbaiIndians)

Mumbai Indians capped off their juggernaut in IPL 2020 with a crushing win over Delhi Capitals in the final on Tuesday. After restricting DC to 156/7 in 20 overs, Rohit Sharma (68) top-scored as MI won with 5 wickets and 1.2 overs to spare.

Here are some of the reactions to MI’s back-to-back IPL titles and fifth title overall:

I reckon the @mipaltan would Win the T20 World Cup …. #Justsaying #IPL2020final — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 10, 2020

#Mi isn’t just the best team in the #IPL, they’re the best team on the planet. Head and shoulders above the rest. Winning the crown is difficult…defending it is even tougher. Only the second team to do so in the IPL. 👏👏 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 10, 2020

Ab to aadat si hai sabko aise dhone ki.

The best T 20 franchisee in the world and the best captain in the format. Deserving winners , Mumbai Indians, koi shak.

Amazingly well organised tournament despite various challenges.#IPLfinal pic.twitter.com/yYkRqKtoxQ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 10, 2020

