MI IPL Team 2020 Players List: Mumbai Indians Full squad, players list

MI IPL Team 2020 Players List, Squad: After a Covid-19 induced hiatus, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians would look to restart on a positive note. The defending champions will kick-off the tournament against Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi on September 19.
The fixture will also mark the return of Hardik Pandya to the big stage, after being ruled out of the team in September last year following a back injury. Since then Pandya has been toiling hard to return to the big picture. During the lay-off, the Baroda-based all-rounder was spotted watching his teammates engaged in T20I contest against West Indies at MI’s original home the Wankhede Stadium. He also gave some outstanding performances in the DY Patil T20 Cup, while playing for Reliance 1.
Meanwhile, India’s leading pacer Jasprit Bumrah would also take this opportunity to find his groove back. Bumrah, who made a return to the national team following a stress fracture on his lower back, has failed to make a strong impact.
It will also be a great learning experience for the 26-year-old and a lot will be expected from him in the absence of veteran Sri Lankan cricketer Lasith Malinga. The slinging pacer decided to give the tournament a miss citing personal reasons. Australian speedster James Pattinson was roped in the MI camp as a replacement for the Lankan in this edition.
Full squad-
Batsman – Rohit Sharma (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan (wk), Quinton de Kock (wk), Aditya Tare (wk)
Bowlers – Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile
All-rounder- Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy
Team Icon – Sachin Tendulkar
Coach – Mahela Jayawardene
Batting coach – Robin Singh
Bowling coach – Shane Bond
Fielding coach – James Pamment
Director of cricket operations – Zaheer Khan
What makes Mumbai Indians a strong contender?
The current Mumbai Indians squad looks balanced with plenty of experienced candidates in both the departments. The skipper is the team’s leading run-scorer and he will find great support from wicketkeeper-batsman Quintion de Kock. The South African cricketer has the potential to provide great starts to any side, irrespective of the situation.
Chris Lynn is another powerful candidate from the Mumbai camp, boasting a strike-rate of over 140 in IPL. Meanwhile, the presence of Pandya brothers along with Windies cricketer Keiron Pollard provides team with depth in both the department of the game.
The pace battery of Mumbai is equally strong as the batting with Bumrah, Kiwi pacer Trent Boult, Mitchell McClenaghan and James Pattinson. Spin does look as an area of concern with Rahul Chahar being the only expert in this department.
