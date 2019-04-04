Mumbai Indians become the first team to register 100 IPL wins

Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs on Wednesday to become the first franchise to register 100 Indian Premier League wins. The Rohit Sharma-led side reached the feat in their 175th match which includes 75 losses and a win through Super Overs.

MS Dhoni made 12 runs to cross the 4000-run mark while Dwayne Bravo completed 100 wickets for the Yellow Army in the IPL. However, all the milestones were pushed to a side as the hosts broke the winning streak of the defending champions at Wankhede Stadium.

Invited to bat first, Hardik Pandya’s eight-ball 25 and Kieron Pollard’s seven-ball 17’s after Suryakumar Yadav’s half-century ensured that CSK saw their first defeat of the season.

Struggling at 50 for three at one point, Mumbai raked in 45 runs in the last two overs to post 170 for five and then halted their rivals at 133 for eight to post their second win in four games..

MI have had a slow start to the season, going down in their first match to Delhi Capitals by 37 runs. They, however, made up for it by beating Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru by six runs. Failing to maintain the winning run, the three-time champions then went down to Kings XI Punjab by eight wickets.

Their last defeat was followed by a Rs 12 lakh fine being slapped on Rohit Sharma by the BCCI for maintaining a slow over-rate.