‘No purple caps, orange caps but who cares?’ says MI coach Mahela Jayawardena in video

Mumbai Indians Mahela Jayawardena coach was pretty elated after his team won the IPL 2019 trophy by a whisker on Sunday. And after the trophies were presented, and the team returned to the locker room, the coach was full of praise for his players.

In a video recorded in the locker room of the Mumbai Indians, Jayawardena says that the team did very well and that all the players had put their hand up in the season and taken responsibility.

“”No purple caps, no orange caps but who cares? We’ve got this,” Jayawardena says in the video and points to the trophy as the rest of the players cheer.

While Chennai Super Kings’ Imran Tahir won the Purple Cap award for taking the most wickets in the tournament, David Warner of the Sunrisers Hyderabad won the Orange Cap award for scoring the most runs in the tournament.

However, Mumbai players did win some awards at the end of the tournament. Kieron Pollard wins the Perfect Catch of the Season after his screamer at deep point off Suresh Raina in the league stage. Jasprit Bumrah won the man of the match award for his performance in the final.