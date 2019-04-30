IPL 2019, SRH vs KXIP: Mujeeb Ur Rehman becomes most expensive overseas bowler

Kings XI Punjab spinner Mujeeb Ur Rehman became the most expensive bowler and most expensive spinner in IPL history after being hit for 66 runs by Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen on Monday (April 29) night. David Warner and Manish Pandey caused the lion’s share of carnage against the Afghan off-break spinner.

Most runs conceded by a bowler in a single innings is held by Basil Thampi when the SRH player went for 70 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore last year. The previous record for most expensive overseas player was held by Michael Neser with 62 runs conceded against RCB when playing for KXIP in 2013.

Collectively, Mujeeb’s 66 runs conceded from four overs is a joint second highest worst record alongside seamer Ishant Sharma, for SRH, vs CSK in 2013.

Mujeeb’s four overs can be split into: 10 runs, 18 runs, 12 runs and finally 26 runs.

Advertising

Coming into bowl in the second over, Mujeeb was hit for a six on the fifth ball by Warner. He then moved on to his second over and fourth of the inning where Warner hit two boundaries, made an extra count with an extra four and then Saha ended the over with a boundary of his own. This took SRH’s early tally to 53/0 after four overs – for fastest fifty stand in the season.

After the second strategic timeout, Mujeeb was hit for a single boundary but remained among the runs with singles and doubles.

It was his final over that saw maximum exercise from the fielders. It started with Kane Williamson striking a four and a six before fellow Afghan Mohammad Nabi took over. “It is easy for me to hit Mujeeb as I have played him for the national team. I pick him off the hands. I know better whether it is a straighter one or a googly,” said Nabi later and he was right in that assessment. Nabi hit Mujeeb for twin sixes with two wides in between.

Eventually, SRH finished for 212 runs from 20 overs with Warner scoring 81 from 56 balls, Wriddhiman Saha 28 from 13 balls, Pandey 36 from 25 and Nabi 20 from 10. In reply, KXIP could only muster 167 runs to go down by 45 runs.