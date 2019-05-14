MS Dhoni beats Virat Kohli on Twitter charts during IPL 2019

This Indian Premier League (IPL) season saw a substantial increase in fans tweeting about the matches. A total of 27 million tweets were recorded as it broke the record of most tweeted IPL-related content during a single season. There was a 44 per cent increase in IPL-related tweets during the season when compared to the previous season.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni hogged the limelight becoming the most-tweeted-about player during the season. He was followed by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Andre Russell, Hardik Pandya, Chris Gayle, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and David Warner.

CSK were the most tweeted about team throughout the IPL. They were followed by Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) despite the latter two not making the playoffs. The least tweeted about team was Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

Hi there! This is to everyone of you who supported! Believed no matter what! During all the highs and lows. Whatever the situation! However impossible! We are what we are because of you! NANDRI is inadequate! The hunt will continue, whatever it takes! #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/cS7ebr3CUZ — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) 12 May 2019

The golden tweet of IPL 2019 went to Hardik Pandya for his tweet for Dhoni after the first qualifier. The tweet celebrating the sportsmanship between the two got more than 16,000 retweets.

My inspiration, my friend, my brother, my legend @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/yBu0HEiPJw — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) 8 May 2019

Unsurprisingly, MI dominated the conversation on Twitter against CSK with 63 per cent of total mentions on May 12. Also, the most tweeted about match hashtag #MIvCSK of the season was the final followed by #RCBvCSK on April 21 and eliminator #CSKvDC on May 10. It is to be noted that the top three matches involved CSK who have a huge fanbase on Twitter.