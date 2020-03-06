Watch: MS Dhoni smashes sixes at CSK training session ahead of IPL 2020

MS Dhoni-led CSK will play their first match of IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians on March 29. (File Photo/PTI) MS Dhoni-led CSK will play their first match of IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians on March 29. (File Photo/PTI)

MS Dhoni returned to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) nets in style, as seen in a video posted by Star Sports on Friday. Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season, the CSK skipper was seen swinging his arms in style at the Chepauk Stadium.

The 38-year-old was seen smashing five consecutive sixes at the nets.

BALL 1⃣ – SIX

BALL 2⃣ – SIX

BALL 3⃣ – SIX

BALL 4⃣ – SIX

BALL 5⃣ – SIX ஐந்து பந்துகளில் ஐந்து சிக்ஸர்களை பறக்கவிட்ட தல தோனி! முழு காணொளி காணுங்கள் 📹👇 #⃣ “The Super Kings Show”

⏲️ 6 PM

📺 ஸ்டார் ஸ்போர்ட்ஸ் 1 தமிழ்

📅 மார்ச் 8

➡️ @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/rIcyoGBfhE — Star Sports Tamil (@StarSportsTamil) March 6, 2020

Dhoni returned to training in Chennai from March 2 along with other CSK players ahead of thirteenth season of the IPL. He has remained out of action since India’s exit at the 2019 ODI World Cup, where he, alongside Ravindra Jadeja, took India to within a fighting chance of winning the semifinal against New Zealand.

With several wicketkeepers having staked their claim to India’s limited overs side since then, a lot of attention will be on Dhoni’s season for CSK this year.

Read | What is the plan for MS Dhoni, new BCCI selectors asked during interview

India coach Ravi Shastri had said Dhoni is in contention for the T20 World Cup later this year if he ‘has a cracking IPL’.

The IPL 2020 season begins on March 29, with CSK taking on Mumbai Indians.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd