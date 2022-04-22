‘The greatest last over batter’: The world takes a bow as MS Dhoni finishes off in style

MS Dhoni hit 16 runs off the last four balls as Chennai Super Kings recorded a narrow three-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League on Thursday.

Dhoni took the game deep into the final over before smashing left-arm fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat for 6-4-2-4 and carried Chennai to home with his unbeaten match-winning knock of 28 off 13 balls.

The frustrated Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma pulled his cap over his face when Dhoni raised the victory with a flicked boundary to fine leg off Unadkat’s well-directed yorker. Mumbai’s seventh straight loss all but ended the team’s hopes of reaching the playoffs. CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja was all praise for Dhoni after the game.

“Actually we were very tense, the way the game was going,” said Jadeja, after the match. “He (Dhoni) showed the world that he’s still here and he can finish the game. We need to do some work on our fielding and take catches because we can’t keep dropping catches in every game.” As Dhoni rolled back the time, here is how the sports fraternity reacted to his exploits –

“We knew that one of the greatest finishers of the game is there and if he stays till the last ball, he’ll finish the match,” – Captain @imjadeja on MS Dhoni.#TATAIPL #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/cNYTYcyuwS — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2022

You can never write off the greatest finisher, MS Dhoni! Heartbreaking for @mipaltan but amazing for @ChennaiIPL 🏏 — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) April 21, 2022

The most awaited match of the tournament #CSKvMI. A much needed innings by our very own @msdhoni bhai at the end, always a delight to watch! Congratulations to the whole #CSK team on another massive win 💛 #yellove pic.twitter.com/2H0GTZh3xX — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 21, 2022

DHONI! Epic .. — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) April 21, 2022

The greatest last over batter. What a win from Dhoni. Calmness and flawless execution. #MIvsCSK — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 21, 2022

Thala M S Dhoni🙌🙌🙌🤸🏼‍♀️ — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) April 21, 2022

His name is MS! 💫 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 21, 2022

MSD 🔥 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) April 21, 2022

Dhoni finish nahi, finisher hai.. finisher hai.. finisher hai.. not out again.. picture abhi bahut bahut bahut baaki hai. @msdhoni — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 21, 2022

M S D THE FINISHER 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) April 21, 2022

@msdhoni you are no more just a finisher, you are the 🐐 of finishers ever! What an unbelievable hitting, from here on we should see the yellow brigade @ChennaiIPL come back! #CSKvsMi #Dhoni — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) April 21, 2022

With this loss, Mumbai Indians became the first side to lose their first seven matches in an IPL season. In the IPL points table, Gujarat Titans (GT) are currently topping the points table, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC). Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are next along with Punjab Kings (PBKS), while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are at the bottom end of the table.