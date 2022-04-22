scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 22, 2022
Must Read

‘The greatest last over batter’: The world takes a bow as MS Dhoni finishes off in style

MS Dhoni exploded in the last over to help Chennai clinch a thrilling victory against Mumbai in IPL 2022.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 22, 2022 11:15:18 am
ms dhoni cskMS Dhoni helped Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022. (BCCI/IPLT20)

MS Dhoni hit 16 runs off the last four balls as Chennai Super Kings recorded a narrow three-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League on Thursday.

Dhoni took the game deep into the final over before smashing left-arm fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat for 6-4-2-4 and carried Chennai to home with his unbeaten match-winning knock of 28 off 13 balls.

The frustrated Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma pulled his cap over his face when Dhoni raised the victory with a flicked boundary to fine leg off Unadkat’s well-directed yorker. Mumbai’s seventh straight loss all but ended the team’s hopes of reaching the playoffs. CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja was all praise for Dhoni after the game.

“Actually we were very tense, the way the game was going,” said Jadeja, after the match. “He (Dhoni) showed the world that he’s still here and he can finish the game. We need to do some work on our fielding and take catches because we can’t keep dropping catches in every game.” As Dhoni rolled back the time, here is how the sports fraternity reacted to his exploits –

With this loss, Mumbai Indians became the first side to lose their first seven matches in an IPL season. In the IPL points table, Gujarat Titans (GT) are currently topping the points table, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC). Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are next along with Punjab Kings (PBKS), while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are at the bottom end of the table.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

MS Dhoni, CSK,MI vs CSK, IPL 2022
MI vs CSK in pics: MS Dhoni finishes it in style
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Apr 22: Latest News