WATCH: MS Dhoni races Shane Watson and Imran Tahir’s sons after CSK’s win over KXIP

MS Dhoni may seldom betray emotions while on the field regardless how much pressure is on him at a particular moment but it is quite a different story off it. A recent video tweeted by Chennai Super Kings shows Dhoni playfully racing with the sons of his team mates Shane Watson and Imran Tahir.

With Tahir and Watson watching, the two boys seemed to have just finished a race when they asked if they could do it one more time. They then get ready on their marks when Dhoni suddenly races ahead and starts running backwards. He then lifts Tahir’s son and runs back. Dhoni is visibly tired from it and so when Watson jr. says “Again” the CSK skipper says no and walks back.

The video was tweeted on Saturday after CSK’s 22-run win over Kings XI Punjab. This was their fourth win of the season out of five matches and it took them temporarily to the top of the group table. Second-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad are just two points behind them and so, whether CSK stay on top or not depends on SRH’s result against Mumbai Indians which is the second match of the day.

Dhoni has taken the fine form he has enjoyed in the Indian jersey in 2019 to the IPL. He has thus far accumalated 156 runs with a highest score of 75. On Saturday, he scored an unbeaten 37 on Saturday helping CSK to 160/3. He and Rayudu 2 runs in the last five overs after a rather quiet middle period.

Led by seasoned Harbhajan Singh, Chennai Super Kings spinners then put on a dominating show to help the side reclaim the top position with a 22-run win.

Defending 160 for three, CSK restricted Punjab to 138 for 5 despite half centuries from K L Rahul (55) and Sarfaraz Khan (67). The visitors scored at a low pace and required to score 26 off the last over, bowled by IPL debutant Scott Kuggeleijn. The Kiwi paceman had no trouble defending those runs and also dismissed Sarfaraz.