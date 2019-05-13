WATCH: MS Dhoni close run out call crush CSK’s hope of retaining IPL title

The summit clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on Sunday night took a decisive turn after third umpire Nigel Llong adjudged CSK skipper MS Dhoni run out in what can be termed as a very close call.

Despite chasing a moderate 150, CSK found themselves in the backfoot after losing both Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu cheaply. Dhoni came to the crease at a crucial point as CSK were staggering at 73/3 in 10.3 overs and required more 77 to win the contest in 57 deliveries.

However, the captain who was in fine touch throughout the season failed to take his team home as he fell short by a minor fraction from covering his ground in the fourth ball of the 13th over bowled by Hardik Pandya.

After nudging the ball towards the leg side Watson completed a quick single, but the CSK skipper, who’s well known for snatching opportunities for stealing extra runs, looked for another one after the throw from mid-wicket at the bowler’s end went deep into the field.

Advertising

However, Dhoni who was running towards the danger end this time was not fortunate enough as Ishan Kishan quickly picked the ball and knocked the stumps with a direct hit with the CSK skipper missing out from completing the ground despite dragging his bat.

The decision was referred to the third umpire who took his time and analyzed the situation from various angles creating confusion as to whether a small part of Dhoni’s bat was over the crease or not. Eventually, the decision was given in the favour of the bowling side and the wicketkeeper-batsman returned to the pavilion on 2, leaving CSK hanging at 82/4 in 12.4 overs.

However, after Dhoni’s dismissal, Shane Watson kept CSK’s hopes alive but couldn’t find support from the other end. The Australian batsman was run out in the final over on 80 as CSK lost the nail-biting contest by a narrow margin of 1 run.