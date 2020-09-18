The MS Dhoni reply to Deepak Chahar on not bowling him in death overs that ended the conversation

Deepak Chahar joined CSK training a week ago and is set to play in the IPL 2020 opener vs Mumbai Indians. (File Photo/CSK)

Deepak Chahar, the leader of Chennai Super Kings’ pace attack, said he has asked MS Dhoni why he is never bowled in the death overs, but that the skipper ended the conversation with a three-word reply that left him with nothing more to say.

“When I was playing for Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS), and even now at CSK, I was bowling at around 140 kph but still he (Dhoni) didn’t give me the ball in the death,” Chahar told Aakash Chopra on his YouTube show AakashVaani.

Chahar, whose full quota of overs is often bowled out by Dhoni in the first half of the innings, said he has often wondered why he is used as a specialist in the early overs, even though he has extra pace to offer.

“I also asked Mahi bhai about this. He gave me a two-word answer and then I couldn’t say much. So I asked the bowling coach a couple of times, he also said I should be bowled in the death overs. Finally, I gathered some courage and asked Mahi bhai when he was sitting in a room. He said, ‘I groom players’ and that’s it. He didn’t say anything else,” Chahar said.

Having recovered from the Covid-19 virus, Chahar joined CSK practice sessions around a week ago and is set to take the new ball for CSK in the IPL 2020 opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

