MS Dhoni on what they got wrong in IPL finals and returning next year

After losing the IPL final by one run off the final ball to Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni said that the game was a funny one, and that he was hopeful of returning next year.

On the finals

“Today was one game we should’ve done slightly better. It was quite a funny game, we were passing the trophy to each other. Both committed mistakes, and eventually the winning team was the one that committed one mistake less,” said Dhoni in the post-match ceremony.

On what went wrong in the season for the team

“As a team we had a good season. But we need to go back and reflect. Wasn’t one of those years where we played very good cricket. Middle order never clicked, but somehow we managed,” he said.

Speaking about the finals, Dhoni said, “Our bowlers did really well. It was not a 150 wicket, but the bowlers kept us in the hunt. They kept getting wickets when it was really needed. Batting, someone kept chipping in and we kept winning. To be consistent next year, we will have to really think hard.”

On plans for the next season of IPL

“It’s too early to say right now (about next year’s plans). Up next is the World Cup. That’s the first priority. After that, we will chat about CSK. Nothing against the bowlers, but the batsmen could’ve done better. Hopefully yes, we’ll see you next year,” he said.

