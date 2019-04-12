WATCH: MS Dhoni loses cool after no-ball controversy in dramatic last over

CSK recorded their sixth win in seven games as they chased down a modest 152 run target against Rajasthan Royals in a dramatic final over. Skipper MS Dhoni scored 58 off 43 while Ambati Rayudu (57 off 47 balls) for the fifth wicket. However, Stokes got him with a yorker and a clear waist-high no-ball to Santner was ruled out by umpire Ulhas Gandhe after trying to raise his arm.

This prompted an angry Dhoni to enter the ground and literally blast Gandhe before leg umpire Bruce Oxenford calmed him and sent him back before Santner finished it off in style.

Among the firsts for me in today’s game was the sight of Dhoni walking out onto the ground. As @MichaelVaughan said on #CricbuzzLIVE it is something he will realise he shouldn’t have done. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 11 April 2019

The dramatic incident began when straight umpire Gandhe signalled a no-ball off a full toss. It was not Gandhe’s call to make (being a no-ball for height) but was overruled by square leg umpire Bruce Oxenford.

However, Dhoni, had spotted the umpire raising his arm and stormed into the ground in protest with the match hanging in the balance. Quite a few of the Rajasthan players got involved in the heated argument but ultimately the experience of Oxenford diffused the situtaion.

This is not a good look for the game … No place at all for a Captain to storm onto the pitch from the Dugout … !! #IPL — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 11 April 2019

Meanwhile, speaking after the match, Dhoni said, “It was a very good game. Need to give credit to Rajasthan. They were slightly few runs short on what would’ve been a good score. But they put pressure on our batsmen and they were able to build pressure right to the end. Once you win games like this, you learn a lot out of it. It’s important to enjoy the win but also learn from the mistakes.”