Thursday, March 18, 2021
IPL 2021: MS Dhoni’s leg stump cartwheels, 22-year-old Reddy makes an impression

MS Dhoni was clean bowled by Harishankar Reddy, who was bought by CSK in IPL 2021 auction.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: March 18, 2021 3:05:58 pm

Before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season begins, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) held an intra-squad practice match on Wednesday where Andhra Pradesh pacer Harishankar Reddy sent MS Dhoni’s stump cartwheeling.

22-year-old Reddy was bought by CSK in IPL 2021 auction at a price of Rs 20 lakh. Going by the pace and movement he generated on the delivery which dismissed Dhoni, it seems like CSK might have a good bargain and a nippy Indian pacer in their squad.

After the game, Reddy even clicked a picture with Dhoni and posted the photo on social media.

Harishankar Reddy has played just five List A matches for Andhra Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 and picked up 8 wickets.

His best figures of 4/30 came against Jharkhand.

