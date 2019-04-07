WATCH: Lucky KL Rahul survives as MS Dhoni produces another masterpiece

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni on numerous occasion has stolen the limelight for his brilliant work behind the stumps. On Saturday during CSK’s clash against Kings XI Punjab, the former India skipper once again produced a masterpiece, but this time only to be denied by luck that favored KXIP opener batsman KL Rahul.

Advertising

In the fourth ball of the 13th over, Rahul pushed a ball towards the on-side and tried to steal a quick single. However, an alert Dhoni quickly retrieved the ball and threw at the stumps to produce his famous no-look run out. The ball hit the stumps and the Punjab batsman was well short of his crease. Unfortunate for the CSK side as the bails didn’t tumble and luck saved Rahul from getting dismissed on 41.

However, this incident didn’t hurt the defending champions as they eventually won the contest by 22 runs to climb at the top of the table. After electing to bat first, the opening pair of Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson added 56 runs for the first wicket, before the Australian all-rounder was removed by R Ashwin on 26.

Faf, who was playing his first match of the season, also departed after completing his half-century. However, an unbeaten 60-run stand between Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu for the fourth wicket helped CSK post a modest 160/3 on the board.

In response to CSK’s 160, Punjab got off to a dreadful start as they found themselves struggling at 7/2 in two overs. Rahul along with Sarfraz Khan tried to put the chase back in track and added 110 in 92 balls. However, the pair failed to guide the team towards victory.