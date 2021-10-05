‘Hope I can play my last game in Chennai’: MS Dhoni hints at playing in IPL 2022

MS Dhoni, the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), hinted on Tuesday that he will continue playing for the franchise after the end of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season by saying that his fans can see him play in Chennai next year.

The 40-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, in an event celebrating 75 years of India Cements, said that he hopes to play his last match in Chennai.

“When it comes to farewell, you can still come and see me play for CSK and that can be my farewell game. So, you will still get that opportunity to bid me farewell. Hopefully, we will come to Chennai and play my last game over there and we can meet the fans there,” Dhoni said while interacting with fans during the event.

Dhoni, who hung up his boots from international cricket last year, has not played in the capital city of Tamil Nadu since IPL 2019.

Talking about CSK’s ability to remain composed in big matches, the former India captain said, “We try to keep it as normal as possible. We try to prepare well by having enough sleep and prepare for the opposition we are playing against.”

“We are a process-driven team and we know that if we follow the process if we execute the plans well, if we do the small things right, we will get the desired result, we know the result is a byproduct and that also keeps us calm.”

“We live in the moment and enjoy each other’s company. We know that if we play to our potential, we can beat the opposition. If the opposition has to beat us, they have to play better cricket,” he concluded.

CSK are currently sitting on the second spot with 18 points in IPL 2021.