IPL 2021: MS Dhoni fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate in CSK’s opener against DC

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during his team’s IPL 2021 campaign opener against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr Dhoni was fined Rs 12 lakh,” an IPL statement said.

According to IPL 2021 Code of Conduct, the minimum over-rate in the 14th season should be 14.1 overs per hour, ignoring the time taken for strategic time-outs.

In uninterrupted matches, the BCCI wants teams to finish bowling their quota of 20 overs within 90 minutes.

On Saturday, CSK bowled only 18.4 overs as Delhi Capitals gunned down a 189-run target with eight balls to spare. Rishabh Pant’s team won by seven wickets.