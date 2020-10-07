With gloves off, MS Dhoni plucks a fine catch as birthday boy Bravo reaches 150 IPL wickets

MS Dhoni became the wicket-keeper with most catches in the IPL.

MS Dhoni’s catch in the final over against Kolkata Knight Riders at Abu Dhabi on Wednesday proved once again why the age-old cliche- age is just a number suits him the best.

For critics, it might be a regulation catch but the commitment and athleticism on display by the CSK captain was a joy to watch as he sent Shivam Mavi back to the dugout.

Before the delivery by Dwayne Bravo, Dhoni seemingly signalled something to the bowler presumably with the lack of pace on offer.

Following his skipper’s advice, Bravo bowled a delivery that did not have too much pace on it and induced a thick outside edge as Mavi went for a heave on the on-side.

Dhoni dived full length to his right, juggled it on the first attempt, and then took the rebound with a sharp spring to his right. With this catch, Dhoni also became the wicket-keeper with most catches in the IPL surpassing Dinesh Karthik.

Dhoni’s spectacular effort drew a lot of reactions on social media and here are some of them-

I dont think there any other wicket keeps in India, who can do things that Ms Dhoni is able to do at the age of 40.

Respect 💪 #KKRvCSK — Nikhil Prathapani (@nikhilkp93) October 7, 2020

Thala grabbing that gift gloveless for the birthday boy in semma style! What a catch! 😍🦁💛 #WhistlePodu #Yellove #WhistleFromHome #KKRvCSK — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 7, 2020

Jadeja grabs a stunner and drops another

Ravindra Jadeja sets high standards for himself as a fielder. Quick on his feet, he is perhaps one of the fastest on the field with a rocket arm.

Against KKR, Jadeja combined with Faf du Plessis to pull off a brilliant catch in the last ball of the 11th over.

The best thing about his fielding effort was the anticipation he possessed which helped him in getting to the ball a second earlier.

However, he spoiled his evening when he dropped Dinesh Karthik off Sam Curran.

Chennai Super Kings bowled out Kolkata Knight Riders for 167 after opener Rahul Tripathi’s fine knock of 81. No other KKR player crossed the 20-run mark.

Tripathi’s 51-ball knock had eight fours and three sixes. The last seven KKR wickets fell in the final five overs for only 39 runs.

Dwayne Bravo was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 37 as he completed 150 IPL victims while Sam Curran, Karn Sharma and Shardul Thakur got two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: CSK 167/9 in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 81 off 51 balls; DJ Bravo 3/37, Karn Sharma 2/25, S Curran 2/26, S Thakur 2/28)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd