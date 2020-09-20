IPL 2020: Why was MS Dhoni unhappy with Deepak Chahar in lung-opener

Deepak Chahar joined CSK training a week ago and also played in the IPL 2020 opener vs Mumbai Indians. (File Photo/CSK)

Former India cricketer MS Dhoni is a calm custodian and it is very rare that we see him lose his cool in the pitch. However, in the opening clash of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, the wicketkeeper-batsman had a moment of disappointment. And it was Deepak Chahar, who is returning to action after recovering from coronavirus, got the angry expression from his skipper.

The incident took place in the 19th over of the Mumbai innings after James Pattinson smashed a delivery by Lungi Ngidi towards the deep mid-wicket area. Chahar who ran quickly to save a couple of runs for his side, ended up misfielding and the ball ended up touching the boundary ropes.

Soon after the misfield, the cameras turned towards Dhoni who seemed unhappy with Chahar’s effort. Although he didn’t say anything, the disappointment was quiet evident from the shake of his head.

Here’s the video:

The misfield didn’t hurt Chennai much as their opponent could only muster 162/9 on the board after 20 overs. Guided by brilliant half-centuries by Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis, Chennai completed the 163-run chase rather easily and won the contest by five wickets.

