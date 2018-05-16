MS Dhoni daughter Ziva dances with Dwayne Bravo on ‘Champions’ song, watch video

MS Dhoni daughter Ziva with Dwayne Bravo. MS Dhoni daughter Ziva with Dwayne Bravo.

MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo are teammates at Chennai Super Kings and both are entertainers in their own way. Bravo has been a dynamic cricketer and have performed around the world in T20 league. Even off the field, Bravo has been one of the most entertaining cricketers and even released a music video in 2016. The song “Champions” was an instant hit and has been heard at many places.

Suresh Raina daughter’s birthday party was one such place. On Gracia second birthday, the song was played and Gracia, alongwith MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva, danced on it.

In a video tweeted by Chennai Super Kings, Ziva and Gracia are dancing to the song. There are more kids on the floor with Brovo singing the song. CSK, with the video, said,””Cutest visuals for ‘Champion’ you’ll ever see! #whistlepodu @DJBravo47 #Gracia #Ziva.”

IPL 2018 saw the return of Chennai Super Kings to the competition after they completed their two-year ban in the spot-fixing case. Bravo was part of the CSK team and has now once again joined them. He has played 12 matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) so far and has scored 133 runs at an average of 66.50. He also has nine wickets to his name.

CSK are currently in New Delhi for their IPL 2018 game against Delhi Daredevils which will be played on Friday.

