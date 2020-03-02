WATCH: MS Dhoni returns to scene in CSK’s first training session

MS Dhoni is all set to return to the scene in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. (Source: IPL/File Photo) MS Dhoni is all set to return to the scene in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. (Source: IPL/File Photo)

After keeping himself away from the sport for a significant period, MS Dhoni is all set to return to the scene in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, which starts in less than a month. The leader of Chennai Super Kings returned for his first training session at the M A Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.

Dhoni received a rousing reception on his return with fans chanting his name. In return, the wicketkeeper-batsman greeted them with some big hits during the session.

As per a report in PTI, a few hundred fans gathered at the venue to watch the training session of CSK players. The talismanic 38-year-old wicket-keeper batsman, who led India to two world titles, got down to work with some other team members. CSK’s full camp will begin on March 19.

The former India skipper has not featured since India’s semi-final defeat against New Zealand in the World Cups. While questions have been raised about his future in the national side, Dhoni has maintained a stoic silence on what his next move would be.

The former India skipper was also dropped from the BCCI’s list of centrally contracted players in January.

Monk tonking it out of the park as he makes his entry! #StartTheWhistles #SuperTraining 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/qxGoGN4qv3 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 2, 2020

Among other CSK players who were part of the training on Monday were Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, new recruit Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma and local boys R Sai Kishore and N Jagadeesan.

CSK will kick-off the proceedings of the upcoming season, when they lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29.

