IPL 2019: ‘MS Dhoni and stumpings, a spinner’s love story’

MS Dhoni’s quickfire 44 off 22 deliveries followed by his brilliant glove-work helped defending champions Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by a convincing margin of 80 runs and climb to the pole position on Wednesday. Dhoni’s phenomenal display behind the stumps garnered widespread applause from the cricketing fraternity. Here are some of the best reactions:

MSD is back #CSK is back

??????? pic.twitter.com/ZSqtqz1pEh — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 1 May 2019

Dhoni and the stumpings. A spinner’s love story. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 1 May 2019

This was no Unadkat or Yadav, this was Trent Boult in the final over that Dhoni took to the cleaners. ????????????#CSKvDC — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 1 May 2019

After being asked to bat first, Chennai got off to a slow start as they could only manage 17 runs for the loss of one wicket at the end of five overs. However, Suresh Raina’s 59 off 37 balls and Dhoni’s quick 44 in just 22 deliveries helped CSK post a stiff 179/4 on the board.

In response, despite losing Prithvi Shaw early Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan added 48 runs for the second wicket and helped the visitors reach 49/1 at the end of 5 overs. However, soon after Dhawan’s dismissal, the batting unit of Delhi collapsed as the visitors were bundled out on 99.

Imran Tahir combined well with Ravindra Jadeja as the tweakers shared seven wickets among themselves, but Dhoni once again stole the limelight by executing two clinical stumpings.

When asked about his wicket-keeping skills, the former India captain credited tennis-ball cricket as the reason behind it. Speaking during the post-match presentation ceremony Dhoni said, “It’s something that has come from tennis ball cricket. Still, you need to do the basics right and then graduate to the next level. If you want to keep like that, you may commit a lot of mistakes. It’s important to stick to the basics.”