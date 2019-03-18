Watch: Catch me if you can! MS Dhoni gets chased AGAIN as 12,000 attend CSK practice match

Fans beating the security cordon to get a closer glimpse of MS Dhoni is not new. Many have done it over the years to hug the former India captain, touch his feet, be it for India or in the IPL, or shake his hand. During the Australia series, Dhoni opted to make another fan work for his mischief. The veteran ran around and darted between his teammates to keep the fan hunting. The scene repeated itself on Sunday during a Chennai Super Kings practice match.

With 12,000 fans turning up at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai during a practice game, a fan ran to the field and instead of quickly getting a close look of ‘thalla’, Dhoni played a little ‘Catch me if you can’ game with him before security intervened. Dhoni being the ever sporting person, however, did go to the fan and shook his hand.

CSK shared the moment on their Twitter handle with the caption, “Catch Me If You Fan #AnbuDen Version! #SuperPricelessThala @msdhoni and the smiling assassin @Lbalaji55! #WhistlePodu”

Thousands turning up to watch CSK practice is not new. Last year, 10,000 had attended the practice game at Chepauk which led to Sam Billings expressing his surprise. “Just a normal inter-squad centre wicket practice…. and 10,000 people rock up. amazing!” he had said in a social media post.

Always a pleasure playing at the #AnbuDen in front of the #SuperFans! 🦁💛 #PracticeMatch pic.twitter.com/Y6V7s3QyCM — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) 17 March 2019

Chennai Super Kings, the defending champions, will get IPL 2019 underway when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on March 23.

The venue saw only one game last season as CSK were forced to shift their home games to Pune following political protests in Chennai. The move came as a big blow to local fans, as CSK were returning to the T20 league after a two year suspension.

Despite that, the craze among fans didn’t cede as the franchise organised special trains to Pune to ferry the fans. CSK went on to win the tournament, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final in Wankhede stadium.