IPL 2019: Sakshi Singh Dhoni congratulate’s ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni for 100th win as CSK captain

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni registered his 100th win as captain of the franchise when he defeated Rajasthan Royals on April 11 in the Indian Premier League 2019 contest. The wicketkeeper-batsman was awarded on behalf of the team management by owner N Srininvasan.

At a ceremont, the 37-year-old was given 100 whistles with the captain “YELLOVE 100”. Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi Singh, posted a photo of the cricketer collecting the award and posted it her official Instagram.

Sakshi captioned the image, “Congratulations #thala ???????? #whistlepodu 100 whistles for you !”

Under Dhoni’s captaincy, CSK have won three Premier League titles in 12 seasons, being the only side to win as many apart from Mumbai Indians.

CSK is currently placed at the top of the table with 16 points.