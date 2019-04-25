Toggle Menu
IPL 2019: Sakshi Singh Dhoni congratulate’s ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni for 100th win as CSK captainhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/ms-dhoni-csk-captain-sakshi-singh-5695002/

IPL 2019: Sakshi Singh Dhoni congratulate’s ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni for 100th win as CSK captain

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni registered his 100th win as captain of the franchise when he defeated Rajasthan Royals on April 11 in the Indian Premier League 2019 contest.

IPL 2019
MS Dhoni has won 100 matches as CSK captain.

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni registered his 100th win as captain of the franchise when he defeated Rajasthan Royals on April 11 in the Indian Premier League 2019 contest. The wicketkeeper-batsman was awarded on behalf of the team management by owner N Srininvasan.

At a ceremont, the 37-year-old was given 100 whistles with the captain “YELLOVE 100”. Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi Singh, posted a photo of the cricketer collecting the award and posted it her official Instagram.

IPL 2019
Sakshi Singh Dhoni during Chennai Super Kings’ match. (Source: IPL)

Sakshi captioned the image, “Congratulations #thala ???????? #whistlepodu 100 whistles for you !”

Under Dhoni’s captaincy, CSK have won three Premier League titles in 12 seasons, being the only side to win as many apart from Mumbai Indians.

CSK is currently placed at the top of the table with 16 points.

Follow the IPL 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com. Check the IPL 2019 Points Table, Teams, Schedule, Stats as well as Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holders.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 IPL 2019, CSK vs MI Preview: Chennai Super Kings look to consolidate top position
2 IPL 2019, KKR vs RR: Oshane Thomas makes his IPL debut, Carlos Brathwaite returns for KKR
3 KKR vs RR, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match?