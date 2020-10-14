Umpire changes mind on wide call: MS Dhoni, David Warner gesture angrily

MS Dhoni and Shardul Thakur expressed their disappointment as umpire Paul Reiffel began to stretch his arms to signal a wide in the 19th over of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) chase against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The umpire then seemed to have a change of mind and decided not to call a wide.
FairPlay award goes to #CSK pic.twitter.com/ZiRUIaMCiu
— ✨💫 (@Kourageous__) October 13, 2020
SRH then needed 25 to win off 11 balls. Shardul Thakur, the bowler, had been consistently bowling at a line outside the off stump. Rashid Khan chased at this ball, and even as the delivery was outside the wide mark, went through under Rashid’s bat.
It’s not #Dhoni fault
Clearly shows “Umpire” fault#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/Nua3NKrPhn
— Ƨ.K.ƧΉΛЯMΛ 🇮🇳 G̷̨̫̦̙̹͓͈̝̺̫̀͐̓̒̇͗̒͘ŏ̴̡̥̳͎̲̗̺̖͋ (@Suneel_IND) October 13, 2020
Opposition captain David Warner was seen gesturing angrily from the dugout as Reiffel seemed to have a change of mind.
Rashid’s non-striking partner Shahbaz Nadeem was also seen having a word with the Australian about the wide call that was not.
2019 – MS Dhoni walking out to argue with the umpires.
2020 – MS Dhoni giving in a stare and the umpire drops his hands.
Thala and umpires – you can write a book about it. https://t.co/tbgrVOFw5e
— Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) October 13, 2020
Rashid Khan was out soon after — getting out hit wicket and caught off the same ball — and Dwayne Bravo sealed a 20-run win for CSK with a last over in which he gave away just 1 run.
Rashid Khan wicket (Hit Wicket + caught out)🏏#CSKvsSRH #csk #RashidKhan #SRH #dhoni #umpire #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/0SDaRUP6eT
— Ryan De Sa (@ryandesa_07) October 13, 2020
READ | When Viv Richards’s ‘war dance’ created an umpiring controversy
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.