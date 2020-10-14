Umpire changes mind on wide call: MS Dhoni, David Warner gesture angrily

Paul Reiffel was one of the umpires officiating in the SRH vs CSK match. (Screenshots)

MS Dhoni and Shardul Thakur expressed their disappointment as umpire Paul Reiffel began to stretch his arms to signal a wide in the 19th over of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) chase against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The umpire then seemed to have a change of mind and decided not to call a wide.

SRH then needed 25 to win off 11 balls. Shardul Thakur, the bowler, had been consistently bowling at a line outside the off stump. Rashid Khan chased at this ball, and even as the delivery was outside the wide mark, went through under Rashid’s bat.

Opposition captain David Warner was seen gesturing angrily from the dugout as Reiffel seemed to have a change of mind.

Rashid’s non-striking partner Shahbaz Nadeem was also seen having a word with the Australian about the wide call that was not.

2019 – MS Dhoni walking out to argue with the umpires.

2020 – MS Dhoni giving in a stare and the umpire drops his hands. Thala and umpires – you can write a book about it. https://t.co/tbgrVOFw5e — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) October 13, 2020

Rashid Khan was out soon after — getting out hit wicket and caught off the same ball — and Dwayne Bravo sealed a 20-run win for CSK with a last over in which he gave away just 1 run.

