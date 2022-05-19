More DRS woes: UltraEdge fails to pick up Matthew Wade’s edge in Gujarat Titans’ IPL game vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Decision Review System (DRS) was under the scanner again when Matthew Wade’s review of a leg-before decision was turned down in the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

UltraEdge showed the very faintest, almost negligible, of spikes when the ball passed below Wade’s bat on his attempted sweep before it hit his pad. But on side-on replays, it was clearly visible that the ball had changed its trajectory and started to go downwards after it passed the bat, showing that it had taken a chunky under-edge.

Wade appeared extremely confident that he had hit the ball and reviewed as soon as umpire Sadashiv Iyer raised his finger. While the giant screen at the ground was showing replays, Wade was so sure he even got ready to take his stance to face the next delivery from Glenn Maxwell. He even appeared to tell a couple of RCB fielders that he had hit the ball, but when the third umpire Navdeep Singh moved on to check ball-tracking after UltraEdge showed barely any spike, a stunned Wade began shaking his head in disbelief. He stormed off in frustration as ball-tracking showed three reds. The third umpire had ignored the visible evidence on replays in favour of the UltraEdge reading.

UltraEdge had returned another strange reading earlier on May 9, when Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was adjudged caught-behind off Tim Southee on a Kolkata Knight Riders review at DY Patil Stadium. On that occasion, it took a long time to get the UltraEdge reading, which showed one slightly bigger spike amid a continuing stream of unusually large spikes as the ball passed Rohit’s bat. Bruce Oxenford was the third umpire on that occasion.