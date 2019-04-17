IPL 2019: Moises Henriques, Mujeeb Ur Rahman injured for Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab’s win over Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday (April 16) night at home was dampened somewhat due to injuries to Moises Henriques and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, giving their team a minor scare in the second half of the IPL.

Henriques, who was set to make his KXIP debut, injured himself during warm-up before the game against RR which Punjab won by 12 runs, Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb hurt his shoulder in the match.

“Moises went on to take a catch during warm ups and injured his ankle while Mujeeb picked up a shoulder injury during the match. Both are awaiting further results,” said KXIP in a statement.

With Henriques out injured, KXIP brought in David Miller at the last minute and he delivered with a rapidfire 40 run knock from 27 balls.

“Most of the changes are actually forced, we got Moises into the eleven today. He was actually handed the cap but unfortunately he got injured in the last minute. Miller wasn’t playing but he came in and played a vital hand for us, he took a couple of catches as well,” said KXIP skipper R Ashwin at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Mujeeb also I thought was brilliant, he went for a few runs but we got the wicket up front. We are waiting on Mujeeb’s status (injury) and Moises (Henriques) seems okay,” he added.