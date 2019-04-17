Toggle Menu
IPL 2019: Moises Henriques, Mujeeb Ur Rahman injured for Kings XI Punjabhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/moises-henriques-mujeeb-ur-rahman-injury-kxip-5679695/

IPL 2019: Moises Henriques, Mujeeb Ur Rahman injured for Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab lost Moises Henriques and Mujeeb Ur Rahman to different injuries during the match against Rajasthan Royals at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Mujeeb Zadran of Kings XI Punjab is injured during the VIVO IPL T20 cricket match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in Mohali
Mujeeb Ur Rahman of Kings XI Punjab injured himself against Rajasthan Royals. (Source: AP)

Kings XI Punjab’s win over Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday (April 16) night at home was dampened somewhat due to injuries to Moises Henriques and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, giving their team a minor scare in the second half of the IPL.

Henriques, who was set to make his KXIP debut, injured himself during warm-up before the game against RR which Punjab won by 12 runs, Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb hurt his shoulder in the match.

“Moises went on to take a catch during warm ups and injured his ankle while Mujeeb picked up a shoulder injury during the match. Both are awaiting further results,” said KXIP in a statement.

With Henriques out injured, KXIP brought in David Miller at the last minute and he delivered with a rapidfire 40 run knock from 27 balls.

Advertising

“Most of the changes are actually forced, we got Moises into the eleven today. He was actually handed the cap but unfortunately he got injured in the last minute. Miller wasn’t playing but he came in and played a vital hand for us, he took a couple of catches as well,” said KXIP skipper R Ashwin at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Mujeeb also I thought was brilliant, he went for a few runs but we got the wicket up front. We are waiting on Mujeeb’s status (injury) and Moises (Henriques) seems okay,” he added.

Follow the IPL 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com. Check the IPL 2019 Points Table, Teams, Schedule, Stats as well as Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holders.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 SRH vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: CSK one win away from Playoffs berth
2 IPL 2019, KXIP vs RR: Kings lord over Royals
3 IPL 2019, KXIP vs RR report: Ravichandran Ashwin provides the goods as Kings XI win by 12 runs