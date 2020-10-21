Mohammed Siraj becomes first bowler to register two maidens in an IPL match

Mohammed Siraj finished his first spell of three overs with figures of 3/2. (Source: IPL)

Mohammed Siraj became the first player ever to bowl two maiden overs in a single Indian Premier League (IPL) match during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old bowler picked up three crucial early wickets and helped the Virat Kohli-led side be in the driving seat in Abu Dhabi right from the start.

Siraj flustered KKR in the first four overs of their innings by dismissing opener Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, and Tom Banton in his first two overs without conceding a run off the bat.

The Hyderabad-born fast bowler gave away only two runs in his third over and ended his first spell of three overs with figures of 3/2. He finished the match with figures of 3/8, giving away just six singles in the 19th over.

Mohammed Siraj Before this game:

Economy of 9.29 in IPL – the WORST among 92 bowlers who have bowled 100+ overs in IPL history. This game:

Economy of 2.00 – BEST in an innings in #IPL2020 #RCBvKKR — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 21, 2020

After KKR won the toss and elected to bat first, Siraj consistently hurt them with his perfect line and length on his comeback to the team. He sent back Rahul Tripathi first with a caught behind and then bowled Nitish Rana with a perfect inswinger in the second over of the match.

Tom Banton was the third one to be dismissed in Siraj’s second over, which was also a maiden. The pacer tormented KKR in the first six overs, guiding them to the lowest powerplay score (17/4) so far in this campaign.

RCB continued on with their onslaught as they restricted KKR to just 84/8 at the end of the 20 overs. Apart from Siraj, the spinners Yuzvendra Chahal (2/15) and Washington Sundar (1/14) were instrumental in the opposition’s collapse.

Siraj has 34 IPL wickets from 30 matches at 28.17 and an economy rate of 9.02 with the best figures of 4/32. Meanwhile, his team, RCB, are placed third on the points table with 12 points from nine matches.

