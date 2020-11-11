Without question Rohit Sharma should be India T20 captain: Michael Vaughan

Rohit Sharma (68) top-scored in the IPL 2020 final. (Twitter/MumbaiIndians)

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan heaped praises about Rohit Sharma, as he led Mumbai Indians to fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title on Tuesday. Leading his side from the front, Rohit scored 68 from 51 balls as Mumbai chased down the 157-run target against Delhi Capitals with eight balls to spare.

Praising the MI skipper, Vaughan took to Twitter and backed him for India T20 captaincy. MI under Rohit’s leadership have lifted the trophy in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

“Without question Rohit Sharma should be the Indian T20 captain .. fantastic man manager & leader .. & he knows exactly how to win T20 games .. it would also give Virat chance to take a breather and just be the player .. it’s works for all other teams around the world ..#IPL2020,” he wrote.

Without question Rohit Sharma should be the Indian T20 captain .. fantastic man manager & leader .. & he knows exactly how to win T20 games .. it would also give Virat chance to take a breather and just be the player .. it’s works for all other teams around the world ..#IPL2020 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 10, 2020

Mumbai Indians finished the campaign with 10 wins from 15 matches, played in the 56-day long contest. Interestingly, this is Rohit’s sixth IPL title as player and captain combined, having won the IPL 2009 title as a player for Deccan Chargers.

With the win, Mumbai became the second team after CSK to successfully defend the title. MS Dhoni’s CSK had done it 2010 and 2011.

Vaughan in a series of tweets also declared IPL as the best tournament and stated that MI would win the T20 World Cup.

I reckon the @mipaltan would Win the T20 World Cup …. #Justsaying #IPL2020final — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 10, 2020

Following the victory, Rohit’s fans shared Vaughan’s sentiments and called for his appointment as India’s T20 skipper. #Hitman started trending and some of the fans also started drawing comparisons between Rohit and Virat Kohli’s IPL run.

😀 Mumbai Indians fans waking up this morning like… pic.twitter.com/OHtX4NRqu8 — ICC (@ICC) November 11, 2020

Joke of 2020: Rohit Sharma leaded MI for 5 IPL titles and we have Virat as India’s T20 captain. Over the top, don’t have Surya Kumar Yadav in the side 😂 @virendersehwag @GautamGambhir Gauti Paji will agree to this. — ANKIT JAIN (@ANKITJA25450522) November 11, 2020

Without question Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 should be India T20 Captain in next year T20 World Cup …. fantastic man maneger & leader…& he knows exactly how to win T20 games…@BCCI @SGanguly99 @vikrantgupta73 @ImRo45 — Manish Kumar Singh (@imManish_Singh) November 11, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd