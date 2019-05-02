MI vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians look to seal playoff spot

MI vs SRH Team Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Today Match LIVE Updates: Mumbai Indians are a step away from qualifying for the playoffs and they’ve not been as bothered by the IPL playoff scenario as the rest of middle order teams. Sunrisers Hyderabad, their opponents tonight, meanwhile have a different story and bigger concerns coming into the contest.

SRH have only two batsmen in the top-20 highest run getters list – Jonny Bairstow and David Warner – and both have made their mark and left to join their international teammates prior to the World Cup. For them, the biggest hurdle is to find someone to take up the responsibility with the runs. They would look at Martin Guptill to fill that gap.

MI, traditionally slow to start, have not fared that way this time and are more comfortably placed with two matches left. They return home after four away games where they tasted mixed success – winning two and losing two – and will play their remaining round-robin matches at the Wankhede.