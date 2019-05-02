MI vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians look to seal playoff spot

Toggle Menu
MI vs SRH Team Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Today Match LIVE Updates: Mumbai Indians are a step away from qualifying for the playoffs and they’ve not been as bothered by the IPL playoff scenario as the rest of middle order teams. Sunrisers Hyderabad, their opponents tonight, meanwhile have a different story and bigger concerns coming into the contest.

SRH have only two batsmen in the top-20 highest run getters list – Jonny Bairstow and David Warner – and both have made their mark and left to join their international teammates prior to the World Cup. For them, the biggest hurdle is to find someone to take up the responsibility with the runs. They would look at Martin Guptill to fill that gap.

MI, traditionally slow to start, have not fared that way this time and are more comfortably placed with two matches left. They return home after four away games where they tasted mixed success – winning two and losing two – and will play their remaining round-robin matches at the Wankhede.

CSK took top spot following their win against DC last night. MI are third in the standings and SRH are fourth. How will things change tonight? [IPL points table]

Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Premier League with Mumbai Indians at home to Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. 

Mumbai Indians (From): Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Barinder Sran, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Ishan Kishan, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav, Beuran Hendricks

Sunrisers Hyderabad (From): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson(c), Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan

