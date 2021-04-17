MI vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2021 Live Updates: Rohit’s Mumbai vs Warner’s Hyderabad in Chennai

IPL 2021, MI vs SRH Live: For skipper Warner, there are some serious questions. (BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2021, MI vs SRH Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad take on a qualitatively superior Mumbai Indians in match nine of the Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter on Saturday, trying to arrest an early slide after back-to-back defeats.

With only Warner and Rashid Khan being certainties among the overseas players, a fit Kane Williamson is a must for SRH, factoring in his prowess against spin bowling. On a track like Chepauk, at times it becomes imperative to play as late as possible and use the depth of the crease well, which Williamson is adept at. It is unlikely that MI will tinker with their playing XI and more so after winning a thriller against KKR.

However, they would like to put up a better account of their batting as theirs is a line-up that can just throw the pitch factor out of equation on a given day.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan, Kane Williamson, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Sandeep Sharma, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Yudhvir Singh