MI vs SRH, KXIP vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Double-header Sunday

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH and KXIP vs CSK LIVE (BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH, KXIP vs CSK Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Mumbai Indians will have their nose ahead against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings would be desperate to find answers to their predicament when they take on Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. MI, having humbled a strong Kings XI Punjab in their last game, are unlikely to make any changes to the winning combination. Sunrisers Hyderabad have extra worry on their hand with doubts over lead seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s participation in the match. Bhuvneshwar picked up an injury and was unable to complete his final over in the game against CSK. SRH also need to keep an eye on Mumbai’s explosive batting line-up that complements their affective death bowling.

Despite scoring in excess of 200 twice, KL Rahul’s side lost matches because of their limited bowling resources. None, expect Mohammed Shami, gives confidence of stopping the rival batsmen. CSK will need one of their top-order batsmen to put runs on the board and run-rate in the middle overs need to be taken care of, too. If that happens, it will allow Dhoni to find his feet.