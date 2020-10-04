IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online: Mumbai aim top spot

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH Live Score: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the first of two IPL 2020 encounters on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Both MI and SRH will be heading into the match on the back of two wins, against KXIP and CSK respectively. MI will have their nose ahead against SRH as they would hope to utilise the shorter boundary in Sharjah through their big-hitters like Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya. To add to SRH’s worry, doubts remain over the availability of Bhuvneshwar Kumar who picked up an injury on Friday.

CSK and KXIP will meet each other in the second IPL 2020 clash on Sunday.