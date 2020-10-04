IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online: Mumbai aim top spot

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the first of two IPL 2020 encounters on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Both MI and SRH will be heading into the match on the back of two wins, against KXIP and CSK respectively. MI will have their nose ahead against SRH as they would hope to utilise the shorter boundary in Sharjah through their big-hitters like Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya. To add to SRH’s worry, doubts remain over the availability of Bhuvneshwar Kumar who picked up an injury on Friday.
CSK and KXIP will meet each other in the second IPL 2020 clash on Sunday.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the IPL 2020 encounter between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The respective teams are currently third and fourth in the table. Can Mumbai go top with a win? Stay tuned for more!