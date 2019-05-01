IPL 2019: Small guy but hits a long way, says Kieron Pollard about Hardik Pandya

A smasher of the cricket ball himself, Kieron Pollard Wednesday praised his Mumbai Indians teammate Hardik Pandya for his six-hitting prowess and said the all-rounder packs a lot of punch.

“He is a small guy but hits (the ball) a long way. And again once he continues to practice well and continue to evolve as a cricketer, you can see him doing great things not only for Mumbai Indians but by extension Indian cricket,” said Pollard about Pandya on the eve of MI’s IPL game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Pandya has so far amassed 355 runs in 12 games, studded with 27 sixes and 25 fours. Most of his runs have come towards the end, the last being the blistering 91 off 34 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.

“He’s not really practising differently. It is about believing in his ability. Obviously the situations he has been in, he had no choice but to go and hit and he has shown his power-game as well, so it’s good for him. Even when he came onto the scene, if you remember, a couple of games for Mumbai (Indians), he finished off with his big hits.

“It is matter of him having the confidence because he is one of those guys who is free-spirited and will just go out and try to use his youthful exuberance to have an impact on the game,” Pollard explained.

“I am sure even if there is something technical that he has worked on, he wouldn’t want to put that out in the media. That is something that if he is working on his game, he does it in private. He wants you guys to see the results of his hard work,” he added.

Conceding that the in-form SRH batting mainstay David Warner’s absence from the rival ranks will help MI, Pollard felt there will be someone else to fill the gap.

“It’s an advantage, obviously. David (Warner) is a world-class player. He has shown what he can do and he has shown that he was integral part of Sunrisers Hyderabad (campaign). So, as an opponent, we feel good about it that he is not there, one less guy who was has been in form. But having said that I am sure they have in their armoury a lot of world-class talent to back it up.”

“There is (Martin) Guptill and he has done fantastically well on the international scene as well. Yes they have lost Warner, but we are not going to take them lightly. We all know it’s a pressure game, the nature of the IPL on a whole is pressure, so as players you don’t want to put additional pressure on yourselves going into last couple of games. You want to just be calm and collected,” Pollard said about how his team will approach the game in which a victory would pilot them into the playoffs.

“It is just like going into semi-finals and finals – you prepare mentally and physically and having plans and trying to execute them,” he declared, adding, “What is most important for us is the two points, not batting order and who gets most wickets or who is the star.”

We have our plans for Hardik Pandya: Tom Moody

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Tom Moody is confident that his team would be able to successfully execute their plans and stop Mumbai Indians’ impact player Hardik Pandya, when the two teams lock horns in an IPL encounter.

“There are a number of players playing in the tournament like Hardik – they are impact players, dangerous players. The bottom line is you need to remove them, you need to get them out because if they spend time in the middle, they are going to hurt you,” said Moody at the media conference.

Moody said that they have certain plans ready for Hardik. “We have our plans set for the likes of Hardik. (Kieron) Pollard is another one, who can cause havoc at the back-end of T20 games,” added Moody.

Pandya has been in terrific form in this IPL season, having smashed 27 sixes and 25 fours, most of them in the last few overs, while amassing 355 runs in 12 games. His 34-ball 91 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous game went in vain as MI lost by 34 runs.

Moody insisted that last year’s losing finalists SRH, who need a win to stay in the hunt for a play-off spot, will approach the game at the Wankhede Stadium as they had done from the beginning – without putting pressure on themselves.

“For us, this game is no different from our first game of the tournament. It’s an important game like every game in this tournament is. We all know that this is a tough competition, so our approach is certainly no different. We are not putting ourselves under any additional pressure. That’s not gonna (going to) do us any good. We just need to make sure that we compete for 40 overs,” he remarked.

Admitting that the homeward departure of in-form Australian opening batsman David Warner will have an impact, Moody said it has allowed someone else to rise to the occasion as was the case last season when the diminutive left-handed batsman was absent after being banned by Cricket Australia for his role in the ball-tampering episode in South Africa.

“David has had a remarkable series. 692 runs in 12 games is something he should be very proud of. The bottom line from our point of view is how it affects the team and creates an opportunity. We were faced with the same situation last season. We did not have David Warner. We played the final (against eventual champions Chennai Super Kings).

“We saw Kane Williamson last season had a remarkable season himself. So we are going to miss David. But I look at the positive sides. What it does is, gives us an opportunity as a side to play as well differently with different personnel,” said Moody.

Moody said the team had a few options like asking New Zealander Martin Guptill or Billy Stanlake of Australia to fill in for Warner.

“We have got a few options. Of course, Guptill is the obvious one. Being a world class opener himself, he is a like-for-like replacement. But we are also looking at someone like a Billy Stanlake at a venue like this,” Moody elaborated.