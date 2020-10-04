MI vs SRH, IPL 2020 Live Streaming: When and how to watch Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

IPL 2020 MI vs SRH Live Streaming: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH Live Cricket Streaming: Mumbai Indians will have their nose ahead in the IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. Table-toppers Mumbai will fancy their chances more at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, whose boundaries are much shorter than Dubai and Abu Dhabi and have been a paradise for power-hitters.

SRH will also take a lot of confidence from their seven-run win over CSK, where all their youngsters delivered after the big guns failed to fire. But if Bhuvneshwar misses out, that would mean more pressure on yorker specialist T Natarajan, left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed and star spinner Rashid Khan.

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi

MI vs SRH IPL match details:

When will MI vs SRH take place?

MI vs SRH will take place on Sunday afternoon, 4 October, 2020.

When will MI vs SRH match begin?

MI vs SRH will start at 3:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3:00 PM.

Where will MI vs SRH be held?

MI vs SRH will take place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE.

Which channel will broadcast MI vs SRH?

MI vs SRH will have a live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select and on other regional channels of Star Sports.

How and where to watch the live streaming of MI vs SRH?

The live streaming of MI vs SRH will be available on Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV.

