MI vs RR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: RR look to break losing streak, MI eye hat-trick of wins

IPL 2020, MI vs RR LIVE: Mumbai Indians are number 2 on the point table while Rajasthan Royals are at fifth spot.

IPL 2020, MI vs RR Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: It’s another battle for suprimacy in the IPL 2020 when super confident Mumbai Indians meet super talented Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhab. Rajasthan Royals may need to rejig their Indian line-up slightly when they try to pull their IPL campaign out of the current rot against Mumbai.

Starting with a bang at Sharjah on a conducive batting surface, Royals have suddenly hit a slump on bigger grounds of Dubai and Abu Dhabi with their willow-wielders not looking half as menacing as they did during the first two games.

Rajasthan Royals Full Squad List | Mumbai Indians Full Squad List

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have been solid in their last couple of games and are currently on top of the table by virtue of a better net run-rate compared to Delhi Capitals, also on six points. After a heart-breaking loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ‘Super Over’, the defending champions bounced back in style, defeating Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad by 48 and 34 runs respectively.

Probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal/Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (c), Riyan Parag. Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat/Varun Aaron