IPL 2019 MI vs RR Live Cricket Streaming: When and where is MI vs RR?

IPL 2019 MI vs RR Live Match Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match: The Ajinkya Rahane-led side are languishing at the seventh position with a solitary win from six matches.

IPL 2019, MI vs RR Live Cricket Streaming: Mumbai are currently placed at the third spot with four wins from six matches (PTI Photo) 

IPL 2019 MI vs RR Live Match Cricket Score Streaming Online: After helping Mumbai Indians secure a thrilling three-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab, West Indies cricketer Kieron Pollard will hog the limelight once again when they host out-of-sorts Rajasthan Royals. The 31-year-old smashed 83 runs in just 31 deliveries to help his side chase a mammoth target of 198.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, would look for a win to keep their playoffs alive. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side are languishing at the seventh position with a solitary win from six matches. The Royals batting unit comprising Rahane, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, and Jos Buttler will need to pull up their socks to confront the Mumbai bowlers at the Wankhede Stadium.

When is MI vs RR in Indian Premier League?

MI vs RR match in the Indian Premier League will be played on Saturday, April 12, 2019. It is the 27th match of the tournament.

Where is MI vs RR Indian Premier League match?

MI vs RR in Indian Premier League will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time is MI vs RR Indian Premier League match?

MI vs RR match in Indian Premier League begins at 4 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast MI vs RR Indian Premier League match?

MI vs RR match in Indian Premier League will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How do I watch online streaming of IPL 2019 contest between MI vs RR?

MI vs RR match in Indian Premier League live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

